Bella Thorne Flashes Major Cleavage As She Strips Down To A Lace Bra In New Photo Series

Bella Thorne delighted her 24.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new series of photos on Thursday, February 4. The actress went from chic to sexy in the eye-popping update as she modeled two different outfits– one of which made for an NSFW show that brought some serious heat to her page.

A total of five photos were included in the post, all of which captured the 23-year-old posing inside a gorgeous house that was located in Milan, Italy, per the geotag. She opted for a modest look in the first three snaps that included a black long-sleeved shirt that hugged her voluptuous assets in all of the right ways. It featured a set of small buttons down the middle that were almost entirely fastened together, though she opted to leave the top one undone to tease a glimpse of her chest as she worked the camera. The garment also boasted a cropped length that hit just above the star’s navel, offering a peek at her flat tummy along the way.

The redheaded bombshell took things to the next level in the second half of the upload, ditching her casual top to transform into the “baddie next door” in a skimpy bra that left little to the imagination. The lingerie boasted a deep v-neckline that made for a seriously busty display of cleavage that was further enhanced by its lacy underwire-style cups. It also had thin straps that looped around Bella’s neck in a halter-style fashion, allowing her to show of her toned arms and shoulders as she posed.

Bella accessorized the duo of ensembles with a slew of jewelery, including a gorgeous stack of necklaces, a silver watch, and several flashy statement rings. A pair of dainty pearl earrings could also be seen underneath her long, fiery locks, giving the looks another hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the racy new addition to Bella’s feed, awarding it more than 1 million likes within six hours of going live. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to shower the Disney Channel alum with love.

“You’re glowing, your skin is amazing,” one person wrote.

“I’m speechless,” quipped another fan.

“Bella you are literally so beautiful. How???? a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Bella has been fairly quiet on the social media platform recently, though fans still have plenty of steamy snaps to revisit on her feed. In December, the Famous In Love actress sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her ample assets in an itty-bitty green bikini that let it all hang out.