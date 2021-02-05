Nicole Scherzinger Covers Up In Just A Towel, Flashes A Whole Lot Of Skin While Blowing A Kiss

Nicole Scherzinger is teasing her Instagram followers in another sexy social media snap. The Masked Singer panelist shared two new photos to her feed on January 4 where she sported nothing but a white towel and some hair clips.

The brunette beauty took two close-up selfies which she shared with her millions of followers. One of the photos saw Nicole with a kissy-face as she puckered up her full lips within inches of the camera. She kept her eyes slightly open to block out the sun as she was photographed. Two hair clips were placed just above her forehead with protective pads to prevent her strands from crimping. Nicole’s long brunette locks were mostly down in loose waves and were pushed behind her back and in front of one of her shoulders.

Her second photo proved to be a little more scandalous as she pulled back the camera a little bit to reveal she was just covering up with a white towel. The singer’s entire upper chest was exposed, with her pronounced collar bone poking out. Her bronzed skin glimmered as she was photographed, reminiscent of her recent lengthy stay in Turks and Caicos.

The Pussycat Dolls leader clenched the towel shut at her bust, covering up just enough to not reveal too much. Nicole smized into the camera as she held her phone away a few feet from her face.

In the caption of the upload, the 42-year-old said she was sending everyone kisses, and noted she was happy to be back on set. While she didn’t name the specific set, she is likely to be back filming the next season of The Masked Singer. She added the smooch emoji to the end of her caption to mimic her picture.

In just a few hours the sexy photos brought in over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the “Don’t Cha” singer complimented her beauty and filled up the comments section with sweet sentiments.

“Omg you’re seriously gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Spill your secrets, now,” another added.

“How do you have such perfect skin?” a third fan asked.

The comments section also piled up with emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face, lipstick, and flame symbol.

Tantalizing pics have been all the rage for Nicole, who recently shared a photo of herself in a silk robe to Instagram. The January 30 post saw the star pushing her hair back as she sat up with her robe slightly parted. The share accumulated over 59,000 likes.