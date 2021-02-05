Poll: Majority Of Republicans, Some Democrats Would Join New Party Led By Donald Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump reportedly told adviser that he would like to form his own political party. According to a new Hill-HarrisX poll, that would not be a bad idea.

Released on Thursday, the poll — which was conducted online among 340 registered voters — found that 64 percent of registered Republicans would likely join Trump’s party. Notably, nearly 3 in 10 independents and 15 percent of Democrats said that they would also join the Trump-led effort. Overall, 37 percent of respondents said that they would likely join the party.

According to Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, this suggests that Trump is still a powerful figure, despite the fact that his alleged incitement of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol was widely condemned by politicians across the ideological spectrum. Both major parties, Nesho continued, have failed to address the issues Trump championed as president.

“These numbers show that despite the Capitol riots Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with. He benefits from a diverse base of support making up over a third of voters, voters who are attracted to him on a number of issues that are yet to be properly addressed by, and coopted by, Democratic and Republican elites.”

Nesho added that Trump going his own way would be bad news for the Republican Party, since an organization led by the former commander-in-chief would likely surpass it in popularity.

“If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place,” he said.

As The Hill noted, even though the former president has allegedly expressed interest in forming his own party, a concrete plan to do so has yet to emerge.

As Reuters reported, a recent study conducted by watchdog group the Tech Transparency Project found that conservatives across the nation are warming up to the idea of a Trump-led party. After investigating social media activity, the group’s researchers found that support for the initiative is “growing rapidly.”

A recent report from New York Times‘ journalist Maggie Haberman suggested that Trump has been “talked out of” the idea of forming a third party. Per Haberman’s sources, Trump initially wanted to start his own party in order to put pressure on congressional Republicans, but he realized that running primary challenges against them would be a better strategy.