NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Two Veteran All-Stars For Package Centered On Kemba Walker In Proposed Deal

After the Brooklyn Nets successfully created their own “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Boston Celtics are now expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into dependable superstars, but most people believe that the Celtics still need more star power on their roster in order to have a better chance of beating the Nets and other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Celtics to land San Antonio Spurs All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, Boston would send a package that includes Kemba Walker, Robert Williams III, and Romeo Langford to San Antonio in exchange for the two veterans.

“DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are players that would benefit from being on a contending team. The fit seems perfect for both sides and it would certainly shake things up in the Eastern Conference. If Danny Ainge feels like they need to make a move, this could be it. Kemba Walker would be the centerpiece going back to the San Antonio Spurs. Young players like Robert Williams and Romeo Langford would also be on the move to entice the Spurs to participate in this trade.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The suggested deal comes with a huge risk for the Celtics since both Aldridge and DeRozan might leave in the 2021 offseason as unrestricted free agents. However, talent-wise, adding the two veterans to their core of Tatum, Brown, and Smart would likely strengthen the Celtics’ chances of dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020-21.

DeRozan and Aldridge could give Boston two quality veterans who are battle-tested in the playoffs. Though he’s still hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, DeRozan remains a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Meanwhile, having an All-Star-caliber big man like Aldridge on their roster might give the Celtics a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario also seems to make sense for the Spurs as it would prevent them from losing their two best players in free agency without getting anything in return. By sending two expiring contracts to Boston, they would be receiving a talented point guard in Walker and two promising prospects in Williams and Langford. If the Spurs decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild, they could move Walker in a separate deal that will give them young players and future first-rounders in return.