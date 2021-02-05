Gabby Epstein Goes Topless While Rocking A Scanty Yellow Thong & Giving A Shoutout To Fans With A Foot Fetish

Gabby Epstein dedicated her most recent Instagram share to all of her followers who love feet. The model featured the double-photo update on February 4, and it’s been getting noticed for plenty of different reasons.

Gabby chose an indoor space as the location of her shoot. A few guitars rested on the wall in front of her while a surfboard appeared in the corner. A few other random items like a computer charger, speaker, and magazine were scattered around the room. In the first shot, she knelt on a wood floor and had her back facing the camera. She tucked her elbows toward her chest as she held a book in front of her, appearing to be immersed in whatever book she was reading.

Gabby posed in the same spot in the second image but she turned her head to the side. She parted her lips and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. She opted for a scanty outfit that left little to the imagination of her eager audience.

The model ditched her top entirely and her lack of attire showed off her bronzed shoulders, arms, and back. She added a pair of scanty bottoms that showed almost as much skin. They were constructed of a semi-sheer fabric with a floral pattern on the back. She pulled its thick straps high on her hips to highlight her svelte frame. The high-cut of the panties also showed off her bronzed stems in their entirety.

Gabby went barefoot for the photo op. In her caption, she gave a shoutout to all her fans who like feet. The model pulled her long blond locks halfway back, clipping them with a brown hairpiece. She added loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

Gabby’s fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love. Within the first few minutes that it was live, the upload received more than 58,000 likes and over 300 comments. Most fans applauded Gabby on her incredible figure while several others gushed over her feet.

“I’m with you on those positive vibes lol cause we need em!!” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful, do you play classical guitar?” another Instagram user asked.

“Love the sexy vibe in these photos. You look so amazing, sexy, beautiful my dear,” a third fan remarked alongside a few flames.

“Finally that foot pic we havee been waiting for! Thanks for sharing Gab,” a fourth chimed in on the upload.