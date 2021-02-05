NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Working With Wizards To ‘Extract Maximum Value,’ Five ‘Desired Teams’ Revealed

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest names on the rumor mill. As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, there are growing speculations around the league that it would only be a matter of time before Beal and the Wizards head into different directions. Beal and the Wizards tried to stop the rumors from further spreading by publicly stating their desire to continue their partnership.

Unfortunately, Beal continues to be part of various trade speculations. He may have recently reiterated his plan of spending his entire NBA career with the Wizards, but his actions, especially when his team was playing poorly, speak otherwise. In a recent article, NBA writer Landon Buford shared an interesting rumor surrounding the All-Star shooting guard.

According to the source who reportedly spoke to him, Beal and his agent are working with the Wizards’ front office in an effort to “extract maximum value.” The source also named five of Beal’s “desired teams” once he leaves Washington. These include the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Yong Teck Lim / Getty Images

The Lakers and the Clippers would be ideal landing spots for Beal, especially if he is determined to win his first NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Both Los Angeles teams currently have two superstars on their roster and adding him would enable them to create their own “Big Three” and match the Brooklyn Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Unfortunately for the Lakers and the Clippers, they may not have enough assets to convince the Wizards to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Meanwhile, targeting a player of Beal’s caliber would help the Heat and the Mavericks end their struggle and start living up to expectations from a title contender in their respective conferences. The All-Star shooting guard has been frequently linked to the Heat from the time they successfully acquired Butler in the free agency. Though they are unlikely to sacrifice Butler or Bam Adebayo, the Heat have an interesting collection of young players like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, and Precious Achiuwa.

It’s hardly a surprise why the Mavericks are included on Beal’s “desired teams.” Though they are currently struggling this season, they have two of the fasting rising superstars – Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis – in the league. The problem for Dallas is, like the Lakers and the Clippers, they don’t have much to offer to the Wizards in a potential blockbuster deal.

Of all the five teams, the Pelicans are reportedly on the top of the list of Beal’s preferred trade destinations. The Pelicans may be in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, but there is a growing belief around the league that they would soon start building a title-contending team around Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Compared to the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and the Mavericks, the Pelicans have a better collection of trade assets that can convince the Wizards to send their best player to New Orleans.