Belgian Model Savannah Prez Shows Her Body Transformation In Before-And-After Photos

Savannah Prez gave her 912,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 3, a strong dose of motivation with her most recent update. The Belgian fitness model and online trainer took to the popular social media app to upload a side-by-side comparison that showcased her body transformation over the years.

The photo on the left, or the “before” shot, showed Prez in front of a blank wall while dressed in a blue bra and white panties. Her body looked considerably thinner and soft compared to what her fans have gotten accustomed to.

The “after” photo also showed Prez in front of a wall wearing underwear. She had on a white lacy bra and a pair of black panties that she pulled up high on the sides, baring her strong hips and drawing attention to her massive quads, which is known for.

Prez included a long caption with the photos in which she discussed that her gains were the result of consistency, not excessive work. She pointed out that she has never worked out every day because she understands that muscles grow when they rest.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, it has garnered more than 44,700 likes and upwards of 660 comments. They took to the comments section to rave about Prez’s transformation and to compliment her on her hard work and dedication.

“Crazy transformation [flexed bicep] [fire emoji] [hands raised] keep it up!” one user wrote.

“What a beautiful woman! What perfection. What a wonderful creation. The most beautiful creation of DIVINE creations. How great is your perfection. Your beauty is enigmatic. You are wonderful,” replied another one of her fans.

“You looked great then and you look great now. Obviously all the hard work was [good] for health reasons, financial gains as well but at the end of the day you have to learn to love yourself for who you are. We are not built equally and it may seem unfair. Learn to love yourself,” replied a third follower.

Prez has attracted a large following thanks to her health-related content, which often highlights her sculpted physique. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared an image that saw her wearing a blue two-piece workout set that clung to her strong curves. It included a pair of booty shorts with drawstrings on the sides that tied into bows on her thighs. Prez paired it with a matching racerback sports bra that drew attention to her toned arms.