Roger Stone Might Be Arrested Again For Involvement In Capitol Riots, Attorney Says

In a Thursday piece posted on his Substack, attorney Seth Abramson said that Roger Stone might soon be arrested again for purported links to the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

Abramson pointed to new federal cases against Proud Boys members Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo, who are facing conspiracy charges for their involvement in the riots. Not only is Ochs a known friend of Stone, but Abramson noted that the federal filings on Ochs and DeCarlo’s purported involvement in the riots include “unnamed co-conspirators.”

“Based on his conduct as reported by major media — not speculation — it seems impossible that Stone would not be one of these co-conspirators, with his name remaining out of federal filings because his indictment and arrest would be explosive, bringing the planning and funding of the January 6 insurrection right to Donald Trump’s doorstep on the eve of his historic second impeachment trial.”

The author underlined that prosecutors are turning their attention to many of the events that Stone was involved with early on in January, including the January 5 Stop the Steal rally and the American Phoenix Project rally on the same day. Abramson noted that the FBI executed search warrants on the homes of Russell Taylor and Alan Hostetter, who organized the latter event. The search comes amid reports of the bureau focusing on the language used by the pair at the event, which Abramson said “dovetails” with Stone’s words at the event he attended the same day.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Abramson also highlighted a Vice News report that claimed Stone hired the Oath Keepers to protect him on the eve of the Capitol riots. Two members of the far-right militant group were notably arrested for conspiracy for their alleged role in plotting the attack on the Capitol.

According to Abramson, the arrest of Stone could have implications for Trump and the public’s understanding of his possible knowledge of the storming of the historic United States building.

“So America may be closer than it realizes to finding out exactly how much Donald Trump knew about the Proud Boys’ and Oath Keepers’ plans to breach the Capitol on January 6.”

As The Inquisitr reported, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine previously said his office is investigating incitement charges against the former president and all of the speakers at the rally preceding the storming of the Capitol. Racine maintained that the probe would consider the First Amendment rights of each individual of interest and focus on the dynamics of the environment to determine who should face charges.