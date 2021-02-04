Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging White Top

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko shared some eye-catching new photos of her famous physique on Thursday, February 4, wowing her 1.1 million Instagram followers once more.

The 23-year-old was captured in a commercial parking garage for the seven-slide series as she struck a number of sultry poses which displayed her from different perspectives.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body to the camera as she cocked one hip. She had left hand in her pocket while she held her purse with her right arm. She titled her head slightly to her left and smiled widely while looking into the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot. The third, fourth, and fifth images displayed the back of the model’s body as she propped her derriere out. The sixth and seventh photos also displayed her backside, but those frames showcased her entire form as they were taken from further away.

She wore her long blond hair, which was parted in the middle, in large bombshell waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails long with a nude polish that complemented her complexion.

Jilissa showed off her enviable physique in a scanty ensemble from Pretty Little Thing, an online-based clothing company. Her tight white top was designed with two thick shoulder straps, a cropped body that flaunted her toned midriff, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the garment with a pair of distressed denim jeans. The high-rise bottoms, which were a bit loose around her ankles, accentuated her curvaceous hips, pert booty and slim core.

She completed the look with a pair of white, backless, high heels and accessorized with a white mini Prada bag.

She promoted Pretty Little Thing in the post’s caption, tagging their Instagram handle.

The photo set looked to be a big hit with her fans, amassed more than 20,000 likes in less than four hours. More than 240 fans also articulated their admiration for the model, her form, her beauty, and her choice of apparel in the comments section.

“Damn girl, you look amazing,” one individual wrote, following their words with a star-eyes and pink heart emoji.

“Wowwwww so gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer.

“So beautiful and sexy,” a third fan added.

“Oh wow you are so pretty,” gushed a fourth user.

Jilissa has stunned her fans with drool-worthy posts on more than one occasion this week. Just yesterday, she shared some sexy images of herself rocking a skimpy speckled bikini.