Rachel Cook Sizzles In Purple Lingerie & Teases ‘Call Me Back’

Former Playboy model Rachel Cook took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease her 3 million followers with a sizzling-hot snapshot. The Washington state native posed in a lavender set of lingerie and the ensemble quickly raised heart rates sky-high.

For this photo, Rachel posed in what appeared to likely be a luxurious hotel suite. A bed sat behind her, covered in white bedding, and various shades of gray and black were incorporated into the room’s modern decor. That backdrop seemingly provided the perfect slate for Rachel’s bronzed physique and pastel, feminine bra and panty set.

The 26-year-old pulled her short brunette tresses away from her face and fastened them in a high half-ponytail behind her head. She held a cellphone in a purple case up to her ear and cast her gaze down toward the floor. Her other hand rested on her upper thigh.

Rachel stood at a slight angle for this shot. She bent one leg and positioned it across the other, and that allowed everybody to see a band of purple from her thigh-high stockings. This particular position highlighted the model’s shapely thigh and hinted at her perky booty.

The waistband of the skimpy lavender panties could be seen resting far below Rachel’s navel. Her chiseled abs were on full display and the frilly bra showcased her busty assets.

The caption for this post had Rachel teasing her fans that they should call her back. The reaction to this sultry snap was intense, as it received about 160,000 likes and 1,215 comments in about a day.

The Playboy bombshell’s ardent admirers flooded the comments section with emoji that signaled their love for the titillating photo. YouTuber Mark Dohner teasingly left a comment, and fellow influencers like Charly Jordan and Pia Muehlenbeck made their adoration for the sexy shot clear as well.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” one fan raved.

“Dam what a woman! Beautiful!” another declared.

“You are torture! Magnificent torture!” remarked someone else.

“When you get fined for excess beauty, I pay your bail,” teased a fourth user.

About a week ago, Rachel left her followers breathless with a different type of sexy snap. She posed on a boat alongside a fellow model, who also happened to be named Rachel.

The two women wore berets and bikini bottoms and mirrored one another’s poses as they flaunted their incredible figures. They were both topless, and they had their arms positioned carefully to cover the bare essentials. That incredible picture pulled in about 128,000 likes and 700 comments.