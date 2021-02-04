Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Buxom Curves In A Colorful Patterned Bikini: ‘Happy Girl’

Stassie Karanikolaou thrilled her 9.9 million Instagram followers on Thursday with a new set of jaw-dropping snaps that saw her showing some serious skin.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner stunned as she flaunted her buxom figure in yet another sexy swimwear look that was sure to have gotten pulses racing. The two-piece was from Frankie’s Bikinis and boasted a colorful patchwork pattern that popped against her deep tan. It included a halter-style top with thin straps that looped tightly around her neck, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also made for a racy showing of Stassie’s voluptuous chest and cleavage thanks to its deep neckline. It featured a tie-front closure that was knotted tightly in the middle of its cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the 23-year-old rocked a pair of scanty bikini bottoms in the same unique design. The number covered up only what was necessary, leaving the brunette’s shapely thighs and bombshell curves well on display for her audience to admire. It had a thin, curved waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a glimpse at her flat tummy and abs as she worked the camera, much to their delight.

The update included two photos of Stassie rocking the itty-bitty bikini outside on a beautiful day. She stood in front of a small plot of foliage that was surrounded by tall palm trees that gave the duo of snaps a tropical vibe. She spread her plump lips into a huge smile as she posed for the lens, and declared in the caption that she was a “happy girl.”

Stassie’s followers seemed to be feeling elated as well over the sizzling double-pic update, as evidenced by the 446,000-plus likes it has accrued since going live to her feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the star.

“Wow you are very beautiful my love,” one person wrote.

“Omg so pretty,” praised another fan.

“That body, so jealous,” a third follower remarked.

“This is fabulous,” added a fourth admirer.

Stassie is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. Earlier this week, the beauty sent temperatures soaring in a semi-sheer red bra and panties. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments to date.