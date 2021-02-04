Normani Models Savage X Fenty Bra & Thong: ‘Shoot Ya Shot Cause I’m Bulletproof’

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is an ambassador for Rihanna’s successful brand Savage X Fenty and uses the social media platform to promote their garments.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a maroon-colored bra that featured a pattern. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a thong that had the brand’s logo on the back. Normani went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with a chain necklace. Normani styled her long, dark curly hair down with a middle part and looked very glam.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on her knees in front of a plain wall. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant leaned forward slightly and lifted one hand to the side of her face while gazing at the camera lens.

In the third frame, Normani was snapped further back on top of a raised wooden table. She let her toes hang off the edge and raised her knees. The entertainer tilted her head back and stared up in front with her upper body pushed up from the surface.

In the fourth slide, Normani showed off a close-up view of her thong from behind, which helped display the details of the logo.

In the fifth and final pic, Normani sat on the edge of the table and leaned to the side. She looked fixated on something to her left with her head tilted down.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 261,000 likes and over 3,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“Yo Mani you look so stunning!” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous! You are perfection!” another person shared.

“pls tell me this means the album’s coming soon,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU LOOK STUNNING BUT WE NEED SOME MUSIC,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a matching bra and panties with Dior’s signature print all over. The songstress straightened her dark locks and was seen holding an adorable dog within the six-photo upload.