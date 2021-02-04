Brielle Biermann Zooms In On Cleavage While Rocking Skintight Black Dress

Bravo star Brielle Biermann is showing off her best assets in a sexy new social media snap. The reality star wowed her 1.3 million fans in February 3 post where she sported a skintight black dress that clung to her every curve.

Brielle shared two photos and one video to the post, where she took a mirror selfie. The famous daughter’s dress came down low on her neck, exposing some of her busty cleavage. The garb also hugged her hips, making her waist look super tiny as she rocked her body back and forth. Paired with the look was a thick gold bangle bracelet, as well as a thin red string that was tied around her other wrist. She sported lengthy fingernails which were squared off at their ends.

The 23-year-old wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves, with a middle part. Her strands landed just below her bustline, as she played with them in her hands as she snapped the video. Brielle zoomed in on her chest during the clip, showing off her famous bust. She stared at her phone’s screen while snapping the clip, and also gave a close up of her plump lips.

Brielle took the video in a bathroom, with several stall doors closed behind her.

In the caption of the post, Brielle said the best people are born in February and added two black heart emoji. The Bravolebrity will celebrate her birthday on the 25 of this month when she will turn 24.

In less than 24 hours, the upload has over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the reality star complimented her sexy physique and hot outfit, while also asking where they could buy the look.

“You’re such a babe,” one user wrote with a pink heart.

“February babies are the best babies!” another commented.

“Okay body,” a third fan wrote.

“This is a look I am living for,” a fourth follower posted.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, crown, and flame as her supporters said she looked “fire.”

Sexy dresses have been all the rage for Brielle, as she has been sharing several photos of herself in revealing pieces in recent months. Last month she dazzled her followers when she posed in a blazer dress that showcased her long legs. The plunging neckline of the look also revealed a hint of cleavage. Brielle told her fans they could nab the piece at SHEIN, a clothing company she often promotes online.