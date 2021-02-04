Jessie James Decker Flaunts Insane Body In Deep Plunging Crop Top

Jessie James Decker is showing off her enviable physique in a sexy new Instagram snap. The “Wanted” singer wowed her 3.4 million followers on February 4 when she posted a photo of herself in a daring crop top which showed off her fit figure.

In the new photo, Jessie wore an off-the-shoulder snakeskin print top that had a plunging neckline and a peekaboo cutout at her torso. The longsleeved garb covered all of her cleavage, and only exposed the upper portion of her chest and her shoulders. Her toned tummy snuck out through the shirt’s cutout, and proved that the mother-of-three still takes her fitness seriously.

Paired with the top were some high-waisted black pants which she stuck her hands into the pockets of. The fabric clung to her skin, revealing a little bit of a thigh gap. Jessie also sported two necklaces, one of which was a plain chain with a small pendant. The other featured the names of her three children written in cursive. The singer also wore large gold hoop earrings which were quite thin, and almost impossible to discern.

Jessie wore her long ombre locks down and in loose waves. She swept her hair to one side of her face and pushed her strands back behind one of her shoulders. She stared into the camera with a blank gaze, while parting her lips just slightly.

In the caption of the post, Jessie noted that some new clothing was now live on her Kittenish website. She added three flame emoji to show her excitement for the launch. She also tagged the company, making it easy for her fans to get a look at all the new merchandise.

In just a few hours, the post was liked over 18,000 times and had dozens of comments. Fans of the former reality star complimented her hot physique, while also noting their excitement for the new clothes.

“Girl, you are hot AF!!!! Love you and your fam!!!!! Hope y’all come back to TV!!!” one fan wrote.

“You’re killing this look,” a second added.

“OMG can’t wait to buy it!” a third fan commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, black heart, and crowns as fans called her a “queen.”

Flaunting her abs is what Jessie has been all about lately. The 32-year-old shared a revealing photo to her timeline in January where her abs stole the show. Jessie sported a pinstripe suit that was tied below her bustline, exposing her slim figure for all to see.