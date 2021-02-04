Chelsea Green Flaunts Legs & Significant Cleavage While Rocking Racy Red Lingerie

Chelsea Green tantalized her fans with a shot from a recent lingerie photoshoot this week, but the WWE superstar wasn’t done there. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a sultry snap with her 575,000 followers, much to their delight.

The photo, which was taken for an issue of Fitness Gurls, showed Green standing still and wearing very little, posing with her left hand in the air and the other by her side. She was positioned in front of a dark gray backdrop, which only highlighted her colorful and raunchy attire even more.

Green rocked a red lingerie set that showed off her legs, abs and major cleavage. Her bra was partly see-through and barely covered her essential parts, though she did use some of her hair to hide some of her assets. The brunette chose not to wear any accessories, opting for the minimal look instead.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that the photo was part of a new Valentine’s Day set that was taken by the aforementioned magazine. The wrestler has been celebrating the romantic holiday early as evidenced by her latest pics, and her fans haven’t been complaining at all.

At the time of this writing, the pic has received over 25,000 likes and counting. Many of Green’s fans also took to the time out of their day to leave a comment of the complimentary variety and share their appreciation for her.

“You definitely could have been a model,” wrote one Instagram user.

“So incredible. Your body is next level,” gushed a second follower, who emphasized their compliment with some fire emoji.

“More like these please,” stated another Instagrammer.

“We missed you at the [Royal] Rumble,” said a fourth social media user.

Some wrestling aficionados expected Green to return at the Royal Rumble, which took place this past Sunday. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she shared pics of her training with wrestlers last week, suggesting that she was set for her long-awaited comeback.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, Green broke her wrist back in November and she’s been out of action ever since. The timing was unfortunate as it happened on the same night as her Friday Night SmackDown debut.

Green has kept her admirers entertained with lots of hot pics during her hiatus, however. She is prone to visiting the beach and sharing her adventures on social media, and many of them feature her sporting bikinis.