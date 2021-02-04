Alexa Collins Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini & Matching Kimono: ‘Tropical Vibes’

Alexa Collins appeared to be ready for a day at the beach in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram feed. She shared the image on Thursday afternoon, and in its short time live, the post has garnered rave reviews.

The model chose to have the shoot outdoors. She stood directly in the center of the frame, posing in front of a house with strung bistro lights. The sun spilled over her slender figure, enhancing the glow of her smooth skin. Alexa had her chest facing the camera though she averted her gaze to the side. Her arms draped near her sides, and she used one of them to tug at the fabric on her kimono. She said she felt major tropical vibes while rocking a vibrant bikini from PrettyLittleThing.

The suit featured a black base with a bold orange and green pattern. Her top had a scooping neckline that dipped low into her chest, revealing ample cleavage for her audience to admire. Its bottom fit snugly on her ribs, and the tight fit enhanced her voluptuous assets even further. She rocked a matching kimono with sheer fabric as a second layer. The piece draped loosely off her figure and fell past her knees.

Alexa’s bottoms were just as scanty and showed more than they covered. She pulled its thick bands high on her hips, and the revealing cut showcased her slender stems. The bottoms fit tightly on her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. Alexa also flaunted her rock-hard abs for fans.

She styled her long blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled effortlessly over her shoulders. Alexa’s tropical look called for a set of gold necklaces that were layered on her collar. She added even more sparkle by rocking a diamond ring on her right hand.

Fans have not been shy about showing their affection for Alexa’s most recent post. Within minutes, over 6,500 double-tapped the update and more than 50 left comments. Several others struggled to find the right words, opting to use emoji instead.

“WOW BEAUTIFUL Very Very BEAUTIFUL and too hot to handle to be honest,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Wild blond tropical Hotness! Dreambody!” a second person wrote.

“Hot and beautiful like always never Change keep up the amazing content also please reply by a comment not a like so hot,” a third pleaded alongside a single flame.

“This is my fav post notification. your feed is lit and you are drop dead gorg,” a fourth complimented.