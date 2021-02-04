Camila Bernal Exposes Underboob In Skimpy Shirt & Teeny White Panties

Camila Bernal showcased her voluptuous figure in a scanty ensemble for her most recent Instagram update this week. The buxom beauty let it all hang out while taking a series of sultry selfies.

In the racy pics, Camila looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a skimpy white tank top that she folded up to expose her ample underboob. The garment also showcased her muscular biceps and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of teeny white panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips, and clung to her slim waist as they accentuated her round booty and thick thighs in the process. She accessorized the barely there look with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

In the first slide, Camila is seen taking a video of herself in a mirror. She tugs at her undies and sways her hips back and forth while running her fingers through her hair. In the next snap, she pulled at her panties while pushing her hip out dramatically and holding her phone up high to capture the photo.

The third pic showed Camila placing a hand on her flat tummy as she pulled her shoulders back. The next slide featured her with one leg crossed in front of the other as she tilted her head downward with a steamy expression on her face. The final shot was nearly identical, but included her hand on her underwear.

In the background of the pics, a tiled floor could be seen. some bar stools and light-colored walls were also visible behind Camila.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Camila’s over 1.5 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The pics garnered more than 29,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account.

“Body looking like [fire emoji],” one follower wrote.

“Rock that all white when u feeling godly,” another gushed.

“You look sexy sweetheart,” a third user stated.

“Most amazing woman on earth so astonishingly gorgeous, outstandingly beautiful, amazing queen,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking body-hugging ensembles on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a blue tie-dye thong bikini as she hung out by the swimming pool. That post has raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 300 comments thus far.