WWE News: Legendary Tag Team Could Be Set To Reunite For The First Time In 10 Years

Edge and Christian hugged in the middle of the ring at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but they might also reunite again for another tag team run. In a recent interview with Metro, Edge was asked if he’d like to pair up with his best friend again, and “The Rated R Superstar” was very open to the idea.

According to Edge, both performers being healthy at the same time means that another tag run for them is essential. He then went on to mention some of the other duos in the company who he wants them to go up against.

“Between Edge and Christian against The Usos – I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits. Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There’s some stuff there.”

Edge returned to action at the 2020 Royal Rumble following a nine-year absence due to a seemingly career-ending injury. He won this year’s titular Battle Royale match as well, suggesting that he has some long-term plans in the ring — possibly as a World Champion now that he’s guaranteed a title match at WrestleMania 37.

Christian, meanwhile, returned at this year’s event after he too seemed to be retired due to a career-ending injury that he suffered in 2014. “Captain Charisma” now looks set to stick around as a part-time superstar. This is a huge development from last year’s news in which he revealed how it was impossible for him to compete again.

Should they reunite, it will mark the first time that the team has been active in 10 years. The duo initially split up in 2001 after numerous Tag Team Championship reigns and legendary matches. However, they had a brief run on SmackDown back in 2011, shortly before “The Rated R Superstar” hung up his boots. Despite both performers enjoying successful singles careers after they parted ways, many fans feel that they have unfinished business as a unit.

During the interview with Metro, Edge opened up about being as shocked as anyone to see Christian in the ring again. He revealed that it was an emotional moment for him, and their hug was authentic.

“When you have reality and truth, and real emotions that can’t be fabricated, that can’t be written, that can’t be scripted. ‘So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real.”