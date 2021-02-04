Saweetie Wows In Miniskirt & Strappy Heels Before Jetting Off: ‘Serving Looks For Breakfast’

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper is known for taking an interest in fashion and made sure she was “serving looks” for her most recent upload.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted black garment that featured long sleeves and a hood. The item of clothing had a chain detailing going down the middle and displayed a hint of her decolletage and midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a navy blue miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and strappy heels that showcased her pedicure toes. Saweetie placed a small gold bag with a thin strap around her shoulder and rocked long acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with a chain necklace, stylish black sunglasses, and a basic black cap while sporting her long, dark straight hair down.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured strutting her stuff next to a number of airplanes. The entertainer held her phone in her right hand and gazed in the direction of the camera.

In the next slide, she was snapped by the staircase linked to the plane. Saweetie sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gave fans a view from behind.

In the fifth pic, the songstress rested her arms beside her and appeared to be fixated on something to her right.

In the ninth and final slide, Saweetie was captured standing at the top of the stairs, about to walk into what was seemingly a private jet. She looked over her shoulder and puckered up her lips, rocking a pouty expression.

In the tags, Saweetied credited designers Dion Lee, Casadei, Gucci, and Eyechic, her fashion stylish Wilford Lenov, and the photographer who goes by the username “spazzz.vision.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 277,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 10 million followers.

“Why did I think this was Rihanna,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“The serve was so good I had to come back for seconds,” another person shared.

“Love them shoes,” remarked a third fan.

“Serving looks for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a snakeskin-print ensemble that consisted of a cropped jacket, miniskirt, and thigh-high boots.