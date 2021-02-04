Morgan Ketzner Heats Things Up In The Desert While Wearing Zip-Up Bra

Morgan Ketzner continued to heat up her Instagram page by sharing another scorching photo where she wore minimal clothing. The model featured the image on her page on February 4, and it’s been getting noticed for several different reasons.

She chose to pose outside on a beautiful day. She tagged the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Arizona as her location. A white brick wall, a few green plants, and a gravel ground made up the desert backdrop. A few clouds filled the sky while an abundance of sunshine spilled over Morgan’s glowing skin. She stood in the center of the frame, raising one hand over her head as she met the lens with a sultry stare. She popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She sported a “new look” from Bo and Tee that hugged her curves in all the right ways.

On top, Morgan rocked a black bra with a zipper in the middle. She wore the zipper a few inches down, exposing a tease of her bronze bust. Its thick straps stretched tightly over her shoulders while the scooping neckline showed her flawless collar. The piece hit near her ribs, and the daring cut left her rock hard abs in view.

She teamed the look with a pair of shorts that matched the same color and style. Morgan pulled the waistband high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and tiny midsection. It had a pair of drawstrings that trailed down the middle of her figure, grazing her upper leg. The scanty cut of the shorts also showed her shapely thighs.

The model wore her hair styled with a center part, pulling her tresses into a low ponytail. A few pieces of wavy hair fell around the frame of her face.

Fans have been thrilled with the most recent addition to Morgan’s feed. Within minutes, the post has amassed more than 1,400 likes and 70-plus comments. Most fans complimented her sexy outfit, while several others wished her a great trip. A few more had no words and used emoji instead of words to convey their feelings.

“New look but always beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“You are unbelievably gorgeous!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Hi Morgan i like your new look. Have a nice day,” a third person wrote alongside a few purple hearts.

“You look great gorgeous beautiful lady and black suits good on you,” fourth added.