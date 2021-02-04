Deborah Tramitz Smolders In White Lace Teddy & Unzipped Jeans

German model Deborah Tramitz seems to enjoy giving her 1 million Instagram followers plenty of sexy content. On Thursday, she lit up her page with a post that saw her rocking a white lace teddy under a pair of unzipped jeans for a titillating look.

Deborah’s teddy featured a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. It also had a scalloped edge along the edges of the cups, which were lined. The rest of the number was made of sheer lace that teased her bare skin. A sexy cut-out section in the middle of her abs drew the eye to her chest and high-cut legs highlighted her hips.

The model’s jeans were faded, and she wore them with the sides folded down, exposing her lower abdomen.

For accessories, Deborah wore a dainty gold bracelet around one wrist, and she styled her hair in big waves.

The update included two snaps that captured the social media star in a kitchen. She stood near one edge of a wooden table. A vase of pink flowers sat on the table and a rustic light fixture hung from the ceiling.

Deborah faced the camera in the first picture. She hooked her thumb in the open zipper while the top of her pants exposed part of her hip. With her head turned to one side, she stood with her legs parted while she held strands of her hair in her other hand. She leaned to one side, showcasing her ample chest and flat abs. Her bronze skin popped against the white fabric.

The second frame was similar to the first in that the model faced the lens. She stood with one hip cocked to the side with the jeans slipping over her hip, teasing a look at her lower abs. With one hand in her hair and her other hand near her cheek, she smiled as she looked away from the camera.

Deborah’s online audience seemed impressed with the snaps, and piled on the compliments.

“Beautiful and hot like always never Change keep up the amazing content,” one follower chimed in.

“You are all that is beauty,” quipped a second Instagram user, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“Wow sexy delicious,” a third fan commented.

“Beautiful sweetheart,” a fourth admirer added including heart, flame and kiss emoji.

Earlier this week, Deborah uploaded a sultry snap that saw her wearing a set of pink lace lingerie. She pulled at the sides of her panties while showing off her fit physique.