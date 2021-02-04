Nicole Thorne Shows Some Skin In Black See-Through Lingerie Set: ‘Bedroom Eyes’

Nicole Thorne left little to the imagination in a sultry new snapshot, which she posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous model stunned fans as she showed some skin in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy pics, Nicole looked smoking hot as she opted for a black see-through lingerie set. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment featured lace detailing that spilled down her body and clung to her curves as well.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her teeny waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings.

Nicole sat in front of a large mirror with a gold frame for the pics. In the first photo, she placed one hand on her leg as the other rested behind her for balance. Her back was arched and her chest was pushed outward as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her with her legs apart as she brought one hand up to tuck her hair behind her ear. Her head was tilted and her shoulders were pulled back as well.

In the caption of the post, Nicole told fans that she was giving her bedroom eyes in the pics. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The photos garnered more than 29,000 likes within the first day after they were published to her account. Her admirers also left over 420 messages.

“You look stunning babe,” one follower wrote.

“An absolute dream woman,” another gushed.

“You’re so hot,” a third user declared.

“YOU ARE A QUEEN,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sultry lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a nude bikini with ruffled trim and a plaid shirt over top. To date, that post has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.