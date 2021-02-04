Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Cassie Petrey Debunks Fan Theories Over IG Account

Claims the singer is not asking for help or leaving secret messages on social media.

Britney Spears‘ social media manager Cassie Petrey debunked fan theories over content posted to the singer’s Instagram account with her own post where she challenged some of the rumors Britney’s followers have shared regarding her overall health and wellness.

Petrey spoke out about how she believes Britney’s followers could best support her rather than by posting incorrect theories in a slideshow. She attempted to clear up some popular misconceptions about how the singer runs her account.

She said she adored Britney’s fan base and thanked them for their passion. She said that their love for the performer made it easy for her to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown Britney’s way as she knew it was out of their concern.

Petrey explained that she wanted to debunk some of those theories without violating the singer’s privacy.

She admitted that Britney wrote her posts and captions for Instagram. She said that no one suggested what she should post to her page. She said if a video was edited by Britney’s social media team it came with specific instructions from the singer herself.

Petrey said Britney was not asking for help, nor was she posting secret messages for her 27.2 followers to decipher. She said she was living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.

Petrey stressed that no one was pushing a narrative and addressed a few other rumors. She clarified that she had never been to Hawaii with Britney on vacation. She said that no one told Britney to share her thoughts about repealing 50-A in New York City, which allowed police to shield misconduct records.

Petrey also claimed her job has absolutely nothing to do with Spears’s conservatorship.

She shared some sage advice with the former teen idol’s fan base. She told them not to bully her for she does not deserve it. Petrey claimed she is having fun creating posts and sharing images she likes and there was no secret agenda to it.

Fans shared their hope that Petrey told the truth in the context of her post.

“I pray that this is true,” wrote one follower.

“Sorry but, Why don’t you support her more? As a digital strategist myself I know that if the client wants to publish something that’s not beneficial for them, you advise and give them better options. Her social media posts are bringing a lot of attention for the wrong reasons I think,” explained a second fan.

“I’m sorry you’re being dragged to this. Misguided fans are just hungry for someone to blame for things they can’t control,” suggested an Instagram user.