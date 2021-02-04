‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Wears Cropped Top & Tight Leggings In New Selfie

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold flaunted a return to her slim shape in a new Instagram photograph. She delighted her 960,000 followers who shared their appreciation for her dedication to shedding her pregnancy pounds by clicking the photo’s “like” button over 14,000 times.

While many fans applauded Lindsay’s return to the spectacular shape she enjoyed before the birth of her daughter Sage in November 2020, other followers spoke directly to other new moms who may not have achieved the dancer’s high level of fitness as quickly.

“You look great! Just a reminder to other moms that it’s not expected to look like this 90 days postpartum. It’s ok to take your time,” advised one follower.

“Inspirational for me as a new mama, our daughters are two weeks apart,” shared a second fan.

“Fantastic! Do you think you will return to Dancing with the Stars this year?” questioned a viewer of the ABC competition series which will reportedly return for a new season this fall.

“Dang, you go girl!” applauded another Instagram user.

The dance pro asked her followers in the caption of her post if they were interested in the addition of more exercise content on her website. She regularly uploads workouts for a monthly fee. On the site, she spoke of her love of movement and great how it made her feel. She also spoke of the confidence exercise has given her. She revealed she created the program as a way to inspire women of all ages and body types to fall in love with working out. She wants them to appreciate their bodies which she called “incredible.” She said they deserved to be moved every single day.

Lindsay’s latest snap was taken in a bedroom of the home she shares with her husband Samuel Cusick and their daughter.

In the photo, Lindsay wore a tank top in a honey color. It featured spaghetti straps and was cropped to end just underneath her breasts. Her leggings featured a wide, elastic waist and boasted a skinny leg that tapered down to her ankles.

The room where the image was taken looked serene. Decorated in several tones of gray, it featured what appeared to be a king-size bed adorned with a fluffy white quilt and lots of decorative pillows. Also in the area was an accent chair in gray and tan hues. Above the bed were three equally-sized square windows that were framed by a lovely gray-and-white patterned wallpaper in a geometric print. A bench claimed a spot at the foot of the bed, and a rug with a throw atop it in a similar color finished off the space.