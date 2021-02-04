Sofia Jamora Puts Pert Derrière On Display In Purple Lace Thong

Sofia Jamora has an incredible figure, and every so often she likes to give her 2.8 million followers a good look at it in a skimpy outfit. The model recently heated up her Instagram page with a series of sizzling snaps that saw her looking smoking hot in a set of purple lingerie that did her nothing but favors.

The popular influencer’s outfit was mainly lace and consisted of a bra, a garter belt and a pair of thong panties. The bra featured half cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage, and the panties were also revealing.

Sofia’s post consisted of three pictures that captured her posing outside on a patch of green grass that appeared to be part of a lawn. Part of a shrub that had lavender blooms was on one side of the frame.

For accessories, the model wore a chunky silver necklace and a matching bracelet.

In the first photo, the camera captured Sofia from above as she knelt on her bare feet. She smiled as she looked up at the lens. With an arched back, she flaunted her ample cleavage and booty. Her shapely thighs were also on display.

Sofia was on her side in the second frame. Leaning on one hand, she smiled while holding one of the blooms in her other hand toward the camera. She bent one knee, showcasing her pert posterior and toned thighs.

The model turned up the heat in the last frame, which saw her in a similar position as the second picture. She gave the lens a sultry look while leaning on both hands while flaunting her derrière.

Sofia’s online audience seemed to enjoy the flirty snaps, and dozens flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“The cutest girl i have ever seen,” one fan chimed in.

“Like it very much! Complimentary color for your beauty n hotness!!” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face.

“These are your best pictures,” a third fan commented.

“There’s no words to describe your beauty,” added a fourth admirer including several pink heart emoji.

Last month, Sofia turned up the heat when she shared three pictures that caught her wearing red lace lingerie in the snowy woods. The set was semi-sheer and included a bra and pair of skimpy panties. She also sported a hooded black fur coat, which she wore loosely over her shoulders in one of the snaps. In another photo, she wore the coat with the front open for a sultry, wintry look.