‘Friday’ Singer Rebecca Black Flaunts Her Perky Chest In Latex Bodysuit And Fishnets

Rebecca's ensemble included a statement-making headpiece.

Rebecca Black exuded confidence and sensuality while rocking a red-hot outfit. The “Friday” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her bold look.

Rebecca, 23, rose to fame as a teen by releasing an earworm that went viral because so many people disliked it. These days, she’s still recording music, but she’s also become a popular YouTube star and social media influencer. Her fashion posts on Instagram are always big hits with her 1 million followers, and her latest set of pics made her fans go absolutely wild.

Rebecca slayed in an all-red ensemble that included a latex bodysuit. The piece featured two stacked belts with silver buckles and grommets. The strappy accents gave the garment a bondage vibe. It had seamed cups with underwire to enhance her perky chest. The curved coverings were cut so that they exposed a daring amount of skin.

According to one of Rebecca’s tags, stylist Brooke Llewellyn was responsible for putting together her flashy look. Every other addition to her outfit was just as eye-catching, from her fishnet stockings to her elbow-length beaded gloves. On her head, she wore a headband topped with long, crimson spikes. The dangerous-looking headpiece had some of her followers comparing her to the Statue of Liberty.

She finished her look with an array of silver dangle earrings. Her choppy bangs were platinum blond, while the back of her bob was dyed a reddish orange color. The ends were curled up. She credited hairdresser Gregg Lennon Jr. for creating the edgy hairstyle. Her beauty look was the work of makeup artist Nick Lennon.

The recording artist’s photos were taken at the Orange Studio in Los Angeles. She posed on a set with black-and-white checkered walls that really made her outfit pop. For her first pic, she placed her left hand up high on the wall, crossed her legs, and leaned sideways. She flashed a big smile at the camera.

For her next photo, she kept her hand on the wall, but she stood up straight. Her facial expression was fierce.

Her post garnered over 60,000 likes in less than 24 hours, and her fans flooded the comments section with words of adulation.

“Have fun paying our orthodontist bills for making our jaws drop like that smh,” read one message.

“You just killed half your fans,” commented another admirer.

“If somebody told 16 year old me that I’d be crushing on Rebecca Black when we both became adults, I would not believe it,” a third fan added.

“Hot,” wrote Euphoria actor Lukas Gage.

It’s fitting that Rebecca caught the eye of a Euphoria star, because Vulture compared the bold beauty looks featured in her latest music video to some of those seen on the HBO series. In her “Girlfriend” video, she also rocked blue hair, lots of sequins, and a glamorous pink gown.