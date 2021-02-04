Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks A Tiny Bikini While Resting On A Palm Tree In Fort Lauderdale

Ainsley Rodriguez looked fit and fabulous in the most recent post that was featured on Instagram. The model shared the update on February 3, using the opportunity to give fans some words of wisdom.

The fitness coach and model often gives grains of advice on the social media sharing platform, and that’s exactly what she did in her update. Ainsley explained that waiting for the perfect body or person to come into your life is a trap. She noted that life starts with being a joyful person, and it all goes up from there. Of course, she included a picture to grab her audiences’ attention, opting to rock a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors.

Ainsley was posing on a curved palm tree in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her booty and back followed the tree’s trunk while she used her core strength to pull her back slightly off the surface. The branches provided a little shade, but sunlight drenched most of her bombshell body. Ainsley stretched her feet in front of her, running one hand through her dark tresses and keeping the opposite near her side. She was all smiles as she gazed into the distance.

She rocked a mismatched bikini that did her nothing but favors. The top featured a light pink top that popped against her allover glow. It had thick straps and wide armholes that showcased her toned biceps. The suit tied in the middle of her bust, cutting off on her ribs to display her toned abs.

Ainsley teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. They had a bright green fabric that fit snugly on her hips. Its thin string sides tied in dainty bows on her hips and the scanty cut revealed her muscular legs.

Ainsley wore her long dark locks down with a natural wave. She rocked a pair of aviators and silver earrings and a bracelet as her only visible accessories.

Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the update and it’s quickly accrued more than 20,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Most followers praised Ainsley’s rock hard abs while a few more used emoji.

“The goddess herself. I’ve always wanted to take a photo on that tree,” one follower commented.

“Hey Ainsley!! U got it made in the shade. Nice post,” a second fan chimed in, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Looking so simply marvelous,” another follower gushed.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy Ainsley amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile sexy legs amazing booty sexy feet,” one more person wrote.