Sara Haines Radiates Positivity In A Graphic Tee On The Set Of ‘The View’

Sara Haines radiated positivity on the set of The View. She modeled a graphic tee that shared a message of hope. The mother of three looked lovely as she showed off the content written on the front of her topper for the camera.

She pulled down at the hem of the shirt so all its words could be read clearly. Atop it was a message written in black font, that spoke of all the attributes that the host felt made her unique. A small microphone was clipped to the round collar of the shirt.

Sara paired that with black pants. She sat atop the sole seat located on the set. This was covered with a blanket. She has shared on-camera she uses the throw to cover her legs during tapings of the ABC talk series.

The gorgeous blonde wore her tresses in beachy waves that touched her shoulders.

Sara is the only co-host that films on the set. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro each film from their homes. They have done this since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Sara’s message rang out loud and clear for the show’s 537,000 followers who hit the “like” button on the snap over 19,000 times thus far.

“Sara, I love you are back on The View! Your thoughts and comments are clear, concise, and intelligent. You do your homework and always prepared. I am now a loyal viewer!” exclaimed one fan.

“You’re so intelligent. And you’re on spot with your opinions. My daughter and I appreciate your views so much and thank you for waving at the end of the show. It means a lot to us. Keep up the great work,” applauded a viewer of the series.

“Yes, you are all that and more,” complimented an admirer.

“I love this look on you, just beautiful,” wrote an Instagram follower.

Sara left the daytime talk series in 2018 to star in the afternoon entertainment show Strahan & Sara. She co-starred with GMA anchor Michael Strahan and later the duo added actress Keke Palmer as a third host. The show was canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with the third hour of Good Morning America. She formally returned to The View at the start of Season 24 to fill the seat vacated by conservative commentator Abby Huntsman at the start of 2020. Before The View, Sara served as a lifestyle anchor for GMA Weekend where she offered her take on pop culture and celebrity news.