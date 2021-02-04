Tarsha Whitmore Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy Black Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore made her 882,000 followers feel excited with a brand new bikini update added to her Instagram page on February 4. The social media influencer spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer figure.

The skin-baring picture was snapped somewhere on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Avid followers know that Tarsha has been spending most of her days outdoors ever since the summer season started.

The babe was photographed lounging on a flight of stairs under the blazing sun. She stretched her legs, keeping her knees a little bent and angled sideways. The babe leaned to the side and placed her right arm on the flat surface to support her body. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand over her head, possibly to run her fingers through her hair. She faced the camera with her eyes closed, feeling the warmth of the sun in her skin. Her bronze tan glowed under the sunshine.

Tarsha flaunted her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her online admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups that were fully lined and had a ruched look along the base. The garment boasted thin straps that were tied over her neck for support. The plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage, which made many viewers happy.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured a simple style. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her flat tummy and sculpted abs. Like the top, it had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Tarsha wore a pair of sunglasses, a chunky gold necklace, a long chain with a padlock pendant, and a ring. For the occasion, she styled her blond tresses in loose waves, letting its long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, the Filipino-Australian model wrote that her bikini came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand in the post, and added a black heart emoji.

Like many of her social media uploads, this new addition quickly became a hit. After only a few hours of going live, the share received more than 14,000 likes and over 120 comments. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji.

“Well, this is hot as f*ck,” a fellow influencer wrote.

“How are you even real??! This should be illegal,” commented another follower.

“You are so beautiful and sexy!! Your skin looks so good,” added a third admirer.