‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Stuns In Strappy Bikini To Heat Up Miami Beach

Golden Barbie sizzled in a tiny two-piece in the Sunshine State.

Jasmine Sanders turned up the heat in a series of stunning beach photos posted to Instagram this week. The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer uploaded three shots of herself in a strappy black bikini on February 3 as she flaunted her jaw dropping curves.

The first showed her walking along the sand as she put her right hand up to her face. Jasmine flashed a smile with her hair in stunning natural curls while she rocked chunky black sunglasses.

She carried a black face mask that perfectly matched her skimpy two-piece. It included a triangle top with strings over her shoulders and her torso, which wrapped around to create a criss-cross just above her naval.

The former America’s Next Top Model guest judge, who also goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, paired it with plain bottoms featuring strings that tied into a bow over both hips. She rocked a matching sarong that covered her right thigh with another set of strings tied into a bow over her left hip, exposing a tattoo that stretched from her waist down her leg.

Jasmine carried beige sandals and her phone in her left hand and accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace that dangled down the front of her torso, as well as several bracelets and rings.

Jasmine made a large stride across the sand while barefoot in the second shot, which showed her wearing her sunglasses.

The third and final photo was taken from just above her knees as she tousled her hair and looked to the right. It gave a better look at her gold hoop earrings while she stood in front of the ocean.

According to her geotag, the photos were taken at Miami Beach, Florida, while she told her 4.1 million followers how much she loved being at the coast.

She explained in the caption that she was “happiest” while at the beach and said it gave her “peace and clarity.” She also tagged the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, which is where the bikini was from.

Proving popular, the upload attracted close to 32,000 likes and more than 160 comments in under 18 hours but marked a stark contrast from another of her recent attention grabbing posts.

Earlier this week the supermodel shared snaps from colder climes during a ski trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado. Despite the cold, Jasmine stripped down to her underwear to ski in a bralette and high-waisted bottoms which she paired with an open Moschino jacket.