Hailey Grice Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Matching Sports Bra & Leggings

Hailey Grice flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 622,000 followers on Wednesday, February 3. The American model wore a skintight fitness set in the sizzling update.

The beige two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a tight fit on her breasts that made her cleavage look more prominent. Notably, the brand’s logo was printed on the thick stretchable band that hugged her midriff. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her washboard abs and taut stomach.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The thick waistband hugged her slim waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize her hips down to her thighs. The color of her outfit suited her flawless complexion.

Hailey was snapped in a place that looked like a driveway of a house, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the saucy pic, she posed front and center with her left thigh positioned over her other thigh. The hottie let her arms hang on her side as she looked straight at the lens and offered a closed-lip smile. The lack of ample lighting prompted the photographer to use flash in the pic, and it also made her skin look glowing.

A gated white house could be seen behind her. The property was surrounded by various plants and trees. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Beverly Hills, California.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a rope chain necklace and a thick bangle. She wore her golden locks down, parted to the side, and styled in sleek, straight strands. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust.

In the caption, Hailey wrote about “looking small” and added a palm tree emoji. She also shared that her activewear came from Meshki by tagging the retailer in the picture.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 45,200 times and left more than 990 comments on the tantalizing post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Wow! You are looking so hot and irresistible!” a fan commented.

“I wish my abs would look like that. You are insanely fit and sexy,” wrote another follower.

“You are too sexy to handle,” echoed another admirer.