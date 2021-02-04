Barbie Blank Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Bikini & Enjoys A Morning Coffee In Hot Instagram Snap

Barbie Blank, who previously went by the moniker Kelly Kelly in WWE, took to Instagram this week and shared a snap of her enviable figure with her 1.2 million followers. The model was also enjoying her morning coffee at the time, and she shared the experience with her adoring fans.

The photo depicted the blond bombshell sitting on a chair that was positioned next to a window. A bright green bush was visible in the background, shining in the sunlight and adding some scenic beauty to the snap.

She also had a blue cup next to her, which was presumably filled with the coffee products that were also present in the shot. However, it was Blank and her bikini-clad figure that captured most of the attention.

Blank sported a gray-and-white swimsuit that showed off her legs, toned abs and an ample amount of cleavage. The model also stripped out of a white robe which still clung to her arms, but she mainly used it as a chair cover. Blank accessorized with black shades and gold hoop earrings that complemented her hair.

The former wrestler’s fans responded very positively to the upload as well. At the time of this writing, it’s gained over 22,000 likes and 200 hundred comments. Most of the replies were very complimentary as Blank’s followers were more than happy to vocalize their appreciation for the star.

One of Blank’s fans was impressed with her attire and gave their seal of approval.

“That kini girl,” they wrote.

“You look amazing,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Killing it as usual! Enjoy your holiday Barbie,” a third fan wrote, emphasizing their compliment with a slew of emoji.

“This pic is hotter than the pic you posted yesterday,” added another Instagrammer, who then added some heart and smiley face emojis for extra sizzle.

These types of sentiments were echoed by many of Blank’s admirers, however. The general consensus was that her upload was stunning and the perfect way to kick off the day.

As one of her supporters noted, Blank’s latest snap wasn’t the first one to be shared with her social media followers this week. The Inquisitr pointed out on Tuesday out that she previously shared a pic of her sporting a leopard-print bikini while lounging on a sun chair.

The Inquisitr report also noted how she took to Instagram last week and shared some underwear snaps with her audience on the image-sharing platform. The uploads have since gained thousands of likes and plenty of positive feedback.