Christina Milian Is ‘Love Struck’ In Plunging Lace Bra And Panties For Sizzling Bedroom Shot

Christina Milian stunned her Instagram followers this week with a gorgeous maternity lingerie shot. The actress and singer shared the sizzling photo taken in her bedroom on February 3 as she proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in a bra and panties set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

Less than two months after confirming her third pregnancy, Christina posed on a green velvet couch at the bottom of her bed in a bright purple two-piece, sitting on a blue cushion with the drapes closed behind her. She rocked a plunging lace bra that showed off her décolletage and stunning curves.

On her bottom half, the 39-year-old matched with bottoms in the same color and material which were only just visible under her bump. They appeared to have lace over her hips and sat low under her naval as she sat with her knees together slightly side on to the camera.

The “Dip It Low” singer glowed and placed her left hand behind her head, stretching out her right. She wore her hair in braids and stunned in a dark lipstick as she gave the camera a sultry look, accessorizing with a gold chain necklace that featured a nameplate that rested on her chest.

Christina tagged Savage X Fenty on the snap and in the caption, where she encouraged her 6.4 million followers to check out the link in her bio. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress confirmed she’s an official partner with the brand via a hashtag and added two lightening bolt emoji.

The upload certainly got people’s attention, including a number of famous faces.

“OMGGGGG,” commented former Claws actress Karrueche Tran alongside four heart eye emoji, while singer Cassie commented with three of the same symbols.

“Holy mama!!!” wrote Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik with four red hearts.

“WELLL OK THENNNNNNNNN,” Nicole Williams commented in all caps, also using heart eye faces.

More than 1,570 comments were left on the photo, which attracted over 339,000 likes in under 16 hours.

The upload came shortly after Christina gave fans another peak at what’s underneath her clothes when she posed pantsless on the couch while, according to her geotag, in Atlanta, Georgia.

In two photos uploaded to Instagram earlier this week, the “Whatever U Want” hitmaker rocked a button-down cream shirt. The short number gave a peak at Christina’s blue undies as she held a mug of tea in her right hand while her dark locks cascaded over her shoulder.