Megan Thee Stallion Embodies Various Dolls In ‘Cry Baby’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion became one of music’s most talked-about names last year and released her debut album, Good News. The rapper dropped her latest music video for “Cry Baby,” which features DaBaby and is taken from the record. Throughout the video, Megan embodies different types of dolls in a toy store and can be seen performing choreography with female dancers who are also made to look like miniature dolls.

Megan shared three snapshots of herself on Instagram from the video that gave fans a closer look at some of the ensembles.

In the first shot, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching top that was decorated with a multicolored pattern. Megan styled her long dark wavy hair down and placed a large flower crown on top. She rocked acrylic nails and accessorized herself with stud earrings.

In the next slide, Megan sported light pink hair that featured a flower pattern and a full fringe. She wore a low-cut Barbie pink dress and decorated her nails with flowers.

Megan was captured in front of a dollhouse window display. She poked her tongue out and flashed two fingers while rolling her eyes.

In the third frame, Megan tied her long, straight locks in two side ponytails with a tie that had large circular blue balls attached. She slicked down her baby hairs on her forehead and wore a fluffy garment that matched. The entertainer dusted her eyes with blue eyeshadow and opted for dangling earrings.

Megan blew a kiss directly at the camera lens and tilted her head to the left.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 8,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.7 million followers.

“YOU BE EATING YOUR VISUALS UP! ITS THE BUDGET FA ME!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“SIS YOU ATE. THE VISUALS WERE EVERYTHING,” another passionate person shared.

“u never fail to amaze us omg,” remarked a third fan.

“Yessssss Megan you have been killin it with the videos,” a fourth admirer commented.

On YouTube, the video has been watched more than 1.6 million times within nine hours.

According to Billboard, “Cry Baby” has already charted on their Hot 100 singles chart and has currently peaked at No. 44. The album, Good News, debuted at No. 2 and remains her highest-charting project on the U.S. Billboard 200.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan has her own clothing range with Fashion Nova and modeled the items for the campaign.