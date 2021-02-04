Tahlia Hall Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In A Barely There Thong Bikini

Tahlia Hall gave fans plenty to see and something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Thursday, February 4. The Australian model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a scanty thong bikini as she struck a sexy pose.

Tahlia wore a snakeskin-print two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her bodacious curves. The front side of the garment was hardly seen in the image. From what was visible, the tiny top was cut so small that it barely contained her perky breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Even with the straps that clung to her neck for support, her shapely chest stretched out the piece. Another pair of strings were tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her trim waist. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area, and the back portion perfectly showcased her round derriere.

The photo showed Tahlia flaunting her enviable body in a scanty bathing suit in her home in Brisbane, Australia, as the geotag noted. The area looked like a part of a balcony. A glass door was visible beside her.

The babe stood sideways and positioned her right thigh forward, with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. The stance made her pert booty the main focus of the shot. The babe looked over her shoulder and stared into the lens, offering a seductive gaze with her lips slightly parted.

The place appeared to be well illuminated by the indirect sunlight, and it made her flawless skin look glowing.

Tahlia left her platinum blond hair down and opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle. She let its long strands cascade down her back. She accessorized with dainty stud earrings and a bangle.

In the caption, the influencer apologized for being “MIA” on social media. The hottie revealed that her bikini came from Gypsea Rose Swim and tagged the brand in the picture.

The latest share gained over 24,200 likes and more than 340 comments in less than a day. Hundreds of online admirers, including fellow influencers, took to the comments section and dropped various messages, with most of them telling her she looked so hot in the snap. Other fans raved about her cheeky display, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“I’m glad you are back!” a follower commented.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” gushed another admirer.

“Back like you never left. So hot!!” added a third fan.