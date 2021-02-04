Kelly Ripa Thrills Fans With Lookalike Photos Of Husband Mark Consuelos & Son Michael: ‘Twins’

Kelly Ripa compared side-by-side photos of her husband Mark Consuelos and their oldest son Michael taken during their senior years of high school. This post was to honor the fictional matriculation of Riverdale‘s core cast. Mark plays Hiram Lodge on the CW series. Michael portrayed a younger version of the billionaire on the same show.

Mark wore a dark-colored suit in his 1989 graduation photo from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida. He added a white dress shirt and a patterned tie to finish his look. Mark’s hair was brushed across his forehead. He looked off-camera in the black and white snap.

Michael stood on the right. His pic was snapped in 2016. His photo had a more casual look. Michael wore a t-shirt with a long-sleeved topper. He looked directly at the camera and gave it a big smile.

Kelly said in the accompanying caption seen below that she was celebrating the milestone moment for the show with young and old Hiram’s photos.

Many of her famous friends were stunned at the facial similarities between father and son. These included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, Murphy Brown star Faith Ford, makeup artist Christopher Buckle, CNN Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga, composer Michael Mott, Riverdale star Marisol Nichols, comedian Joel McHale, and Mark’s sister Adriana.

Kelly’s 2.9 million social media followers adored the snap, hitting the “like” button over 57,000 times and adding their own positive remarks regarding the similarities between father and son.

“OMG! I thought they were both Michael! Twins indeed! Joaquin looks like you. Lola is a combination of you and Mark. Such a beautiful family,” claimed one fan.

“Michael looks like they merged both of your faces! I see both of you in him. Such a handsome guy!” complimented a second follower.

“God bless them both,” remarked an Instagram user.

“Handsome young man, you got there, Kelly He certainly is his father’s spitting image,” wrote a follower.

Kelly used the upload to promote Riverdale‘s titular episode, which aired on February 3.

In “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation” Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the show’s core cast members attempted to reconcile the events that had occurred throughout high school and made plans for their future. The emotional sequence of events was broken up into two parts, before and after the ceremony.

This sets the stage for a major shift within the series, a reported seven-year time jump, which will begin upon Riverdale‘s next episode said the website Comic Book.