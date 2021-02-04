Francesca Farago Rocks Emerald Lingerie While Posing With A Red Rose: ‘Valentine’s Day Is Coming Up’

Netflix star Francesca Farago has Valentine’s Day down pat. The Too Hot to Handle contestant recently took to Instagram to showcase one of her tantalizing lingerie looks, and temperatures immediately started to soar.

The Canadian beauty modeled an emerald-green set from Lounge Underwear’s lingerie line, Lounge Intimates. She rocked a coquettish underwire bra with low-cut cups that flaunted her cleavage and left a vast expanse of décolletage on display. The whole of the skimpy brassiere was decorated with the brand name in textured font, creating a chic patterned look.

The piece came with a matching panty sporting semi-sheer sides that came up above her hips and exposed Francesca’s long, lean legs. Her toned tummy and midriff were also on show thanks to the low-dipping, scooped waistline, which fell far past her belly button.

The vibrant color flattered Francesca’s golden tan and beautifully complemented her highlighted tresses. The bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves, allowing her locks to spill over her shoulders and frame her alluring décolletage. A pair of braids added a playful touch to her sultry look, which also included a classy nude manicure to match her bronzed skin tone.

The steamy photo captured the 27-year-old outdoors and saw her leaning a shoulder against a building wall. Her sculpted body was perfectly stretched and angled in a subtle diagonal, allowing her swelling hips to emerge into focus against the flat plane of the wall.

Francesca was holding a red rose, which added an extra pop of color to the shot. She lifted up the flower to her cheek as she peered longingly into the camera and slightly parted her thighs. An ornamental plant stretched its large palm leaf across the wall to her left, harmonizing with her outfit. And archway opened up to her right, leading into a small alcove.

In caption, Francesca made it clear that the upload was intended as inspiration for Valentine’s Day. Fans seemed to take her suggestion to heart, rewarding the post with close to 293,000 likes.

The captivating look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as 1,308 people left messages under the snap.

Among the more famous Instagrammers who chimed in on the suggestive photo was Francesca’s girlfriend, Demi Sims.

“I can’t wait for valentines with you [cat heart eyes] lookin like a SHNACKKKK,” she wrote, followed by two fire emoji.

Demi’s message received 198 likes.

“OMG you’re just,” said Christine Quinn, trailed by four heart eyes.

“Gorgeous per usual,” assured Lyna Perez.

“Baaaaaabe,” commented Sofia Bevarly, adding a string of green hearts that seemed to mirror the sexy lingerie.