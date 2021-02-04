Mabel Stuns In Crop Top & Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

Mabel took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The British singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

The “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker stunned in a triangular-shaped crop top that featured a leopard-print all over. The item of clothing appeared to have black lace detailing across the top and displayed her decolletage area and a hint of her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a beige miniskirt and wrapped herself up in a fluffy cropped cardigan of the same color. Mabel put on a pair of dark brown leather flip flops that showcased her pedicure toes. She rocked pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with a multicolored pattern. Mabel placed a tan-colored leather bag with a gold chain strap on her shoulder and showed off the tattoos inked on her hand. She styled her blond hair in a high ponytail for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mabel was captured outdoors from head-to-toe in front of a bush and plants. The BRIT Award winner lightly tugged at her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Mabel gave fans a closer look at her nail art. She appeared to be sitting down with her legs crossed and placed her hand on top of her bag, which was resting on her upper thigh area.

In the tags, she credited the person who did her tattoos, MXMTTT, and nail artist Chaun.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

“THIS OUTFITTT IS SOO FRESHH,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“OBSESSED WITH YOU” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You continue to leave everyone speechless beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“This outfit is SO cute omg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing for Mabel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a white garment that was cut-out on the sides. The attire appeared to be a bodysuit and was tucked into her high-waisted joggers of the same color. Mabel completed the look with white-and-gray lace-up sneakers that featured Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on them. She let her locks drape over her shoulders while posing on an outdoor sofa.