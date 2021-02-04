Iskra Lawrence Reveals Underwear In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes: ‘I’m No Longer Obsessed With Thinness’

The British model pulled down her tiny shorts.

Iskra Lawrence flashed her underwear in skimpy Daisy Dukes for a series of photos posted to Instagram on February 3 as she shared an important message about body confidence. The upload showed the British model looking happy and healthy as she struck poses in front of a plain white background.

In the first shot, she flashed a smile with both arms stretched out in front of her and her long, blond locks pushed over to her right. She put her stunning curves on show in a white tank top that was knotted at the waist to reveal her toned tummy with buttons down her chest.

Iskra paired it with light blue denim shorts that she left unbuttoned to reveal her underwear. They finished high on her thighs with frayed edges and she proudly flaunted her blue and white striped boy shorts with a thick band that sat over her naval.

The 30-year-old accessorized with two gold chain necklaces, a matching bracelet, and at least one ring.

In the second photo, Iskra put both hands on her bottoms and pulled them down slightly as she tilted her head upwards.

The third and final photo showed her with her arms either side of the camera with her head almost resting on her right shoulder while her hair cascaded down.

She tagged Aerie on all the snaps, confirming her boy shorts were from the brand in the lengthy caption. Iskra also shared a very important message about body confidence and acceptance as she opened up about how her relationship with being healthy has changed.

The model told her 4.6 million followers that she’s “no longer obsessed with thinness” but is “passionate” when it comes to making sure she’s her “healthiest self.”

Plenty of fans heaped praise on her in the comments section.

“Stunning beautiful young lady!!!!!!!! Love your positivity,” one person wrote alongside several red hearts.

“Absolutely Love this post Beautiful,” another commented.

“Also yesssss to this positive body talk message!!” a third person wrote alongside a praising hands emoji.

“You are stunning iskra,” another comment read.

The upload received more than 290 comments and 67,500-plus likes.

It came shortly after Iskra showed off her flawless curves in another recent Instagram post as she chowed down on a piece of cake while wearing a two-piece.

In December, she posted a throwback upload to her days modeling for Aerie before the pandemic and before she stepped back to welcome her first child into the world. Iskra welcomed a son in April with partner Philip Payne.