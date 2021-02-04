Holly Sonders Rocks Thong & Hat While Lying On A Table In Sultry Video

Holly Sonders took to Instagram this week and shared a sultry video with her 549,000 followers, much to the delight of many of them. The former Fox host left little to the imagination as she rocked another skimpy outfit, but the purpose behind the upload was to highlight the work of her photographer.

The video showed Sonders lying on a table and resting her feet on a brown chair. She also wore very little clothing. Her outfit was a black thong that showed off her legs and booty, coupled with a black-and-white bralette that provided a shot of her cleavage and sideboob. She paired the underwear get-up with heels and a train conductor hat.

The start of the footage showed Sonders lying on the table and tugging on her bra straps as she posed for the photographer. The subsequent shot highlighted Sonders from a distance. In this one, the model repositioned herself so that her legs were on the floor. She followed up by crossing them, then spreading them slightly when the camera was close to her again.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders thanked her photographer for all the work she’s been doing for her. In addition to helping Sonders produce great content and make money, she also praised her for being a good friend.

The former Golf Channel Host’s fans responded very positively to the upload. The video gained over 20,000 views within hours of hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of her fans also took a moment to hit the like button and show their appreciation in the comments section.

One follower was quick to share their appreciation for both women.

“You look beautiful, and she does beautiful work,” they wrote, adding some emoji.

“This is your best post,” a second admirer noted.

“We love women supporting women,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“You ladies make a [fire] team,” another social media user wrote. They also emphasized their compliment with a love heart emoji.

This wasn’t the first tantalizing upload that Sonders shared with her admirers this week either. As The Inquisitr documented on Wednesday, she took to Instagram and provided a shot of her in a thong and pretending to eat planes in the sky.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, the model’s recent racy updates have also seen her show off her sense of humor. Prior to the plane snap, she also shared an image of her saving a plastic doll named “John” while sporting a bikini.