Abby Dowse Flashes Insane Cleavage & Endless Pins In Risqué Open Gown

Abby Dowse went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram share on January 4. The Australian hottie flashed her insane curves in a scandalous black gown from Fashion Nova, displaying her jaw-dropping figure in full as she snapped a sultry mirror selfie.

The smokeshow posed on her bed for the steamy upload. She leaned her pert posterior against the mattress edge, elegantly stretching her fabulous legs toward the forefront of the shot. Her endless pins were fully exposed in the risqué outfit, which featured outrageously high slits that reached her waist, teasing the absence of any underwear. Abby tucked the narrow front in between her bare thighs to maintain her modesty, slightly bending one knee in a coquettish pose. The rest of the long, flowy skirt draped over the side of the bed in a train-like fashion, spilling on the carpet with dazzling effect.

Abby’s ample cleavage was also on show in the piping-hot dress, which included a vastly cut-out top that barely covered her chest. The number was missing its entire front section, flashing her perky assets and toned midriff. Two strips of ruched fabric crisscrossed over her décolletage, going around her neck and over her sides and disappearing into the high-rise waistline. The strapless design gave fans a peek at her shoulders and arms, amplifying the NSFW showing of skin.

The sizzling blonde adorned her wrists with dainty gold bracelets. She pulled up her tresses into a high ponytail that brushed over her shoulder, tying her hair with a black scrunchie to match her dress. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, emphasizing her gorgeous features. Her sexy legs were accentuated by strappy black sandals that wrapped around her supple shins, tying in the front with flirty bows. A matching Balenciaga purse rested beside her atop the bright-white bedsheets, finishing off the smoking-hot look.

Abby expressed her love for the eye-popping ensemble in her caption with a dark heart emoji.

Followers appeared to share her opinion, flooding the comments section with hearts and compliments.

“Wow that dress is something,” wrote one person.

“No better way to show off those perfect legs than an open gown like that,” remarked a second fan.

“Everything you put on looks good, but that looks really fantastic. wow,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“You are just so Incredibly Gorgeous,” gushed a fourth user.

The selfie racked up about 22,400 likes in just three hours, ranking among Abby’s most popular posts. In addition, more than 540 people left a message under the scorching snap, signaling the seductive look as a fan-favorite.