Daisey O’Donnell Wows Fans In Bright Green Cut-Out Swimsuit

Daisey O’Donnell made her 1 million followers happy with a brand-new update, published to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 3. The English model rocked a bright green one-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves and ample assets.

Longtime followers of Daisey know that she loves to spend time at resorts — swimming or simply lounging poolside basking in the sun, and today’s upload was no different. She was photographed at a resort in Dubai, clad in her scanty attire.

In the sizzling snap, the babe stood on one foot with her legs parted. She posed by angling her body to the side with her right leg raised and knee bent. She tilted her head sideways as she gazed into the camera. The hottie pouted her lips as she did a peace sign with her right hand. Meanwhile, she placed her other hand on her hip. The bright sunlight caused a lens flare in the photo.

Daisey was seen in the pool area. Cushioned sunbeds, orange umbrellas, palm trees, potted plants, and several people were seen behind her. Two buildings were also evident in the background of the shot.

Daisey sported a sexy cut-out bathing suit that highlighted her lean figure. The swimwear, made of stretchable material, boasted a large cut-out in the midsection. The cuts showcased a glimpse of her flat tummy. The swimwear also had a plunging neckline, which displayed her decolletage. The cups were tiny and hardly contained her breasts. The snug fit of the piece made her cleavage look prominent.

The lower part of the suit had high-cut bottoms that displayed plenty of skin around her groin area and helped elongate her legs. The color of her bathing suit emphasized her bronze tan. She completed her beach day attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Daisey wore her blond locks down in a heavy side part that fell over her right shoulder. She wore several accessories, including two necklaces, a bracelet, bangles, rings, and a watch. She also had her eyeglasses that were attached to a neck strap.

In the caption, the influencer wrote something vague. She also shared that her one-piece came from Meshki and tagged the brand in the post.

In less than a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post has racked up almost 37,600 likes and over 280 comments. Hundreds of online admirers, including fellow models, took to the comments section to compliment the model on her incredibly toned physique.

“I love this color, and you look great in it,” a follower wrote.

“What a stunner! I dig your style,” added another Instagram user.

“Wow! You are still in Dubai and looking better than ever. You are so lucky!” a third fan commented.