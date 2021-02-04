Ellie O’Donnell Stuns In Various Bikini Sets In New Instagram Video

Ellie O’Donnell added a sizzling video to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 3, that stunned her 1.2 million followers. In the latest post, the English model and entrepreneur decided to slip into swimwear outfits in various styles that flaunted her stunning physique as she struck several sultry poses indoors.

Ellie appeared to be inside her hotel room, specifically inside the bathroom as she tried on several bathing suits. She used her phone’s front camera to take the footage.

At the beginning of the video, she stood in the middle of the frame in a white triangle bikini that was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion. It had padded cups that strained against her shapely breasts. The babe tugged at the sides of her thong, seemingly adjusting it, as she gazed at the screen. She struck several poses before snapping her fingers.

The next parts showed the babe in a black two-piece swimsuit. It had a cut-out in the center that exposed a hint of her cleavage. Meanwhile, the deep neckline showcased more of her decolletage. The garment was adorned by two O-rings that brought more attention to her chest. She sported the matching bottom that was just as scanty. In the clip, she walked closer to the camera and donned her sunglasses.

The next segment featured Ellie wearing a white sheer cover-up that doubles as a dress. It had long straps along the waist that she tied together in front of her midsection. The backless design also displayed plenty of skin. The see-through number showed a glimpse of her light-colored swimwear underneath.

In the following footage, Ellie wore another two-piece. This time, the top was similar to a crop top with short sleeves. The plunging neckline flaunted her cleavage. She sported the matching thong that boasted high leg cuts and a low-cut waistline that accentuated her toned midsection.

The rest of the video showed her in other styles of clothing, such as a body-hugging mini dress, a snakeskin-print long dress, a romper, and another swimsuit.

The influencer wore a dainty pendant necklace in gold, stud earrings, rings, a bangle, and a watch. She left her long, blond hair down and opted for a straight hairstyle. Most of the strands fell on her back.

In the caption, Ellie revealed that she wore the ensembles during her Maldives vacation. She gave credit to her sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, by tagging the brand in the post.

Since going live on her account, the share has watched over 110,000 times. It also earned more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments. Ellie’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the reel, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“Your figure is insane,” gushed an admirer.

“You are a whole vibe,” wrote another follower.