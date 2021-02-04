Jade Grobler Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Sports Bra & Shorts

Jade Grobler stunned her 1.1 million followers with her newest update on Instagram, which she shared to the social media platform on Wednesday, February 3. The hot social media star posted a stunning photo of herself, rocking an ensemble that showed off her enviable curves.

Jade wore a sports bra and body-hugging shorts for her latest look. The white top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The activewear had a snug fit on her shapely bust that made her cleavage look more prominent, and the length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. The thin straps that provided support clung to her shoulders and helped highlight her lean arms.

The gray bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. From what was visible, they were pretty short, with the hem reaching her upper thighs. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, almost obscuring half of her belly button from view, while the skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips.

Jade took the saucy snapshot inside her home in Australia. She chose her bedroom for a more intimate setting. The influencer made use of her phone’s front camera to take the selfie, placing the mobile device in front of her as she took advantage of the self-timer feature.

In the pic, the South African model sat on the bed. She leaned closer to the camera, occupying mostly one side of the frame, and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites. Sunlight came inside the room, possibly through the nearby window, and it brightened up the area for indoor photography.

Jade wore her favorite necklace with a turtle pendant as her accessory. She left her blond locks down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, the babe wrote two words as a greeting to her followers.

The latest upload has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Avid fans hit the like button over 26,300 times and left more than 400 comments on the tantalizing post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to chime in with a trail of emoji instead.

“What a beautiful smile,” one of her fans commented.

“You look so gorgeous!! Oh, and your twins are popping!” wrote another social media user.

“Such a lovely woman! You never disappoint,” added a third admirer.