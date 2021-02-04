Ashley Alexiss Goes Full Smokeshow In Red Fishnet Lingerie & Matching Gloves For Valentine’s Day

Ashley Alexiss served up a spicy Valentine’s Day look in a new Instagram post shared with her 2.2 million followers Wednesday night. The buxom blonde exposed her tremendous cleavage in super provocative fiery-red lingerie, striking a pin-up-inspired pose with her hip cocked and both hands tucked behind her head.

The stunner left barely anything to the imagination in a see-through chemise dress that hugged her voluptuous figure closely. Although the racy number featured a mock neckline that hid her décolletage nearly entirely, its sheer lace top gave fans a good look at Ashley’s braless curves. A fishnet panel in the front rendered the look all the more revealing, extending past her chest and flashing the bombshell’s cleavage and midriff. Similar details decorated the sides of the thigh-skimming dress, baring the model’s ample hips.

The one-piece was cinched at the waist with a netted band that accentuated Ashley’s hourglass shape and teased even more skin. The slinky outfit continued with a short mesh skirt, which was decorated with a frontal lace insert that did little to cover her lush curves. Underneath, the 30-year-old wore a minuscule g-string that barely maintained her modesty. The insanely high-cut panty was fully visible through the gauzy fabric, showing off her bodacious hips and thighs.

Ashley finished off the torrid look with handless fishnet gloves in a matching color. She styled her hair in voluminous waves that were swept to the side and brushed over her cheekbone, spilling over her shoulder and down to her waist. Her sinuous locks grazed her chest on one side, drawing even more attention to her busty assets.

The blond beauty was snapped in a black-and-white interior that made her jaw-dropping outfit pop even more. A single red detail coordinated with her attire, together emerging as the only splash of color in the shot.

In her caption, Ashley credited Iconoflash for the risqué lingerie. The model has showcased the brand’s seductive designs on her page before, each time with spectacular results. The gorgeous Bostonian also tagged her husband, Travis Yohe, signaling he was the photographer behind the steamy photo.

Followers went crazy over the sizzling snap and inundated Ashley with likes, comments, and emoji. The Sports Illustrated model received 24,900 likes in the first 10 hours of posting, in addition to over 350 messages.

“Absolutely stunning [two heart emoji] my god… those curves,” raved one fan, who also added a pair of heart eyes.

“YES!! Girl… Looking good like a whole snack,” gushed a second follower.

“One of massachusets [sic] finest… keep shining girl,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Said it once and I’ll say it again your husband is the luckiest man on planet Earth,” wrote a fourth devotee.