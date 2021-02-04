Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless & Flaunts Eye-Popping Underboob In Latest Sultry Upload

“Russian Kim Kardashian,” aka Anastasiya Kvitko has just updated her Instagram page with a tantalizing new photo wherein she spotlighted her ample chest, and fans are not complaining one bit. The busty 26-year-old opted to ditch her bra, letting it all hang out in a skimpy front-tie top that exposed major underboob.

The super revealing top was from online retailer Fashion Nova, which Anastasiya credited with a double tag in her post. It was made out of a stretchy, ribbed fabric that clung tightly to her bosom, emphasizing the model’s eye-popping assets.

While its pastel-yellow color was certainly noteworthy as it looked flattering against her fair skin tone and complemented her chestnut-brown hair, what grabbed attention the most was the racy design. The skintight number tied in the upper part with two strings that framed her cleavage, opening widely toward the bottom to offer a generous view of her buxom curves.

The look also exposed her midriff, teasing the model’s lean albeit curvaceous figure. As the photo cut off just above the waist, only a bit of Anastasiya’s chiseled midsection was visible in the snap. A cutout flashed a glimpse of her side, showing some extra skin. Likewise, the scooped neckline left her alluring décolletage on display, which was highlighted by the flirty bows draping over her cleavage.

The Russian bombshell posed with her back to a large window, one overlooking towering skyscrapers at nighttime. The dark backdrop made her outfit pop even more, putting extra emphasis on her abundant curves. A bright spotlight was reflected in the window, along with a few cabinets that suggested Anastasiya was in her kitchen. A balcony railing was also visible in the background.

The babe straightened her shoulders to make her chest pop into focus. She peered into the camera with an intense gaze and showed off a coy smile. Her long tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail, spilling all around her neck and grazing her décolletage.

Fans were all over the sultry share, clicking the “like” button on her post more than 16,000 times in the first 17 minutes. In the span of one hour, the photo amassed over 64,300 likes. The smoking-hot look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses. Anastasiya received 1,040 messages in the same time frame, the vast majority complimenting her beauty and sexy figure.

“You made fashion nova a brand… awesome,” wrote one person.

“Cute and so gorgeous!” gushed a second Instagrammer, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji.

“It looks beautiful on you and the color too,” a third user said of her top, adding a string of yellow hearts.

“This looks extremely delicious, I love it,” chimed in a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Anastasiya teased fans with cleavage in a post shared January 30. The smokeshow went braless underneath a semi-sheer lace bustier, nearly spilling out of the outrageously low-cut number.