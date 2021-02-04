Shocking ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Learns Sally’s Full Story

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sally receives quite a shock when she unexpectedly runs into Bill Spencer. Both Lauren and Jack are surprised by her unusual behavior. Actress Courtney Hope previewed the crossover storyline from The Bold and the Beautiful to Soap Opera Digest recently.

Bill (Don Diamont) shows up in Genoa City to meet with Summer (Hunter King) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to discuss rebranding JVC and its new deal with Spencer Publications. Jack (Peter Bergman) also shows up to meet Bill. Sally hopes to make a new pitch to her boss, so she walks into the conference room unsuspectingly. When she sees Bill, she freezes, and then after a few moments, she turns and walks out the door.

“Sally is totally blindsided to find Bill standing there in the flesh, staring back at her. Jack and Lauren can definitely tell that Sally is in a state of shock. She immediately pivots and leaves the room. Nothing suspicious about that!” said Hope.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

As much as she likely hopes her odd behavior would escape notice, Lauren obviously sees that something strange is going on with her employee. After she leaves, Bill explains a bit about his past with the redhead. He lets everyone in the room know that things between them did not end on a good note, but it seems like for now, he doesn’t plan to spill the whole sordid story about Sally kidnapping someone and faking an illness to try to keep Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Of course, Lauen already had a hint that Sally didn’t leave Los Angeles on a high note.

“Sally did tell Lauren that there was some turmoil between her and the Spencers, but of course, left out some important details. So, when Lauren witnesses Sally’s behavior because of Bill, Lauren decides, ‘Okay, maybe I need to get the full story,” admitted the actress.

Now that Lauren realizes it must have been something big, she likely won’t let it go. Either Bill or Summer will probably tell Lauren what Sally did. Who knows? Maybe she will get the woman in question to spill all the details. With Lauren considering a promotion for Sally, she will surely want to know exactly the type of person her one-time assistant is. Sure, she might have turned over a new leaf, but it’s unlikely that she’s a totally different person than the scheming clothing designer who recently left L.A. in disgrace looking for a fresh start in Genoa City.