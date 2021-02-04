Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Stuns In A Form-Fitting Powder Blue Snowsuit

Social media star Hailie Jade, who first rose to fame as the daughter of “Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem, stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers after posting a new double-picture update where she modeled a chic ski outfit while out in the snow.

The ensemble was a onesie style and was a pretty powder blue shade that not only added a pretty pop of color to the upload, but also flattered Hailie’s dewey skin. The suit was well-tailored to Hailie’s figure and featured a zipper down the front of the garment as well as two small pockets at each shoulder. A belt with a metal clasp cinched at her waist to accentuate her trim torso. A chic white line ran down the influencer’s leg, which served not only to elongate her limbs but also to add a striking element of contrast to the outfit.

To complete the look, Hailie wore a pair of black ankle-high boots. They were fur lined to keep her feet nice and warm and featured a cute bear logo on the side. She styled her light brown hair into a straight and sleek look so that her tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. Covering the top of her head was a bright white knit hat with a cute pom-pom at the top. Last but not least, she sported a pair of ski goggles.

The setting for the post was a beautiful outside locale with snow covering the ground and picturesque pine tress in the backdrop. Hailie posted two pictures in total. In the first, she angled her body sideways to the camera to show off her physique. She smiled over her shoulder to the camera, resting one hand on her leg and bringing the other to her cheek.

In the second, she faced forward while laughing and playfully kicking up snow with her boot.

In the caption for the post, Hailie joked that even though she was modeling the “cutest snowsuit,” she didn’t actually go skiing.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the pictures over 164,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“Omg that’s so freaking cute!!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“In this incredible place you are even more beautiful,” raved a second.

“You have an amazing sense of style! Everything you post is gorgeous! You should be a stylist,” proclaimed a third.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful and really really really cute,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of alternating snowflake symbols and heart emoji.

Hailie had previously stunned fans after modeling a crop top and pajama bottoms by her Christmas tree, per The Inquisitr.