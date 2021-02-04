Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Gets Bombshell News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 4 tease that Elena is protective of Devon’s family relationship with Nate. Elsewhere, Abby gets bombshell news, but it doesn’t change her and Mariah’s surrogacy plans. Finally, Lily gets a little advice from Amanda.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) protects Devon (Bryton James), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nate (Sean Dominic) realizes something is bothering Elena, but she distracts him by taking him up on a previous offer to go on a romantic trip. Nate happily goes to work planning their trip, but not before he notices Devon sitting down to have coffee with his girlfriend.

Once again, Elena and Devon reaffirm that they’re going to keep their night together secret. She worries it might come out and cause complications for him and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but Devon thinks things will be okay. That’s a relief for Elena because she says she wants to make things work with Nate, especially since she wants Nate and Devon to repair their relationship.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a stunning letter from Chance after his mom, Nina (Tricia Cast), shows up. It seems that Chance had to take on an FBI case, and he’s gone for an unknown amount of time, and he wasn’t even able to say goodbye in person.

Shockingly, Chance still wants Abby to move forward with the surrogacy with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). It’s quite an odd situation, given that Chance had also found out that the shooting left him infertile too. Perhaps Abby will use a sperm donor with her eggs. Although the situation is unexpected, Mariah seems willing to go through with the pregnancy plans even with Chance gone for a while. It looks like the surrogacy will move forward without Chance.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) asks Amanda for a bit of advice about Billy (Jason Thompson). She knows that Amanda and Billy were close during his latest breakup with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), so she wonders if the lawyer has some insight into her friend. Amanda does have some wise words for Lily. She tells him a bit about what Billy felt due to the pressure to be a certain person that he didn’t feel he was. Then, she mentions how much Billy had grown and changed since then. Lily can see it too, and it seems like a part of her feels a bit sorry for Victoria since Billy is suddenly the man she always wanted him to be, and now he’s moved on.