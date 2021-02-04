NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Package Centered On Myles Turner In Proposed Deal

As the 2021 trade deadline draws closer, several interesting trade ideas have started to surface in the league. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks involving Kristaps Porzingis and Myles Turner. In the proposed scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Pacers would be sending a package that includes Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Doug McDermott, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith.

If the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would be beneficial for both Indiana and Dallas. Though it would cost them two future first-round selections, the Pacers would be receiving the best player in the deal. When healthy, Porzingis could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Domantas Sabonis in Indiana.

“The Pacers would have to send back some draft capital but would be getting an interesting player in Porzingis. When healthy, his ability is undeniable. Porzingis has the size to dominate down low and on the defensive end and the shooting ability to make him a one-of-a-kind player. A frontcourt of Domantas Sabonis and Kristaps Porzingis should make Pacers fans very excited. This is something that would bring Indiana back near relevant. They are currently in middle of the pack team and will likely need to make a move to get back to the top.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

The Mavericks brought Porzingis to Dallas with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic could speed up the rebuilding process and give them a legitimate chance of returning to title contention. However, though the duo of Doncic and Porzingis has somehow managed to show good on-court chemistry, “The Unicorn” is unable to remain healthy and has already dealt with numerous injuries in his young career.

By sending him to the Pacers, the Mavericks would be acquiring another young and promising big man in Turner, together with two solid role players in Lamb and McDermott. It would also help them replenish their war chest of future draft assets. Turner may not be as good as a healthy Porzingis, but he’s capable of filling the huge hole that he would be leaving on both ends of the floor in Dallas.

He would give the Mavericks a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a floor-spacing center. This season, the 24-year-old center is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Giving Doncic an All-Star caliber running mate with better durability like Turner could help the Mavericks end their losing streak and put themselves back in the playoff race in the 2020-21 NBA season.